NBA investigating second Kawhi Leonard endorsement deal: report

The Kawhi Leonard investigation may be wider than previously known.

A second endorsement deal has come under the microscope as part of the NBA’s probe, The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov reported on Tuesday.

The Leonard investigation was previously thought to be solely centred on a no-show endorsement deal with Aspiration, an environmental bank.

However, a second endorsement deal is now being looked into. The NBA is also investigating whether the Los Angeles Clippers improperly covered expenses for Leonard.

The Clippers agreed to trade Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors earlier this month, but the teams have since announced the deal was put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation, which is being led by law firm Wachtell Lipton.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in June that he hoped the investigation would be wrapped up soon. He is expected to speak to reporters Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The Raptors are reportedly sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Clippers to bring back Leonard, who won Finals MVP for Toronto in 2019.

“Regarding our planned trade with the LA Clippers for Kawhi Leonard, the NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi,” the Raptors said in a press release on Friday.

“In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete. The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans.”

Last September, a report by journalist Pablo Torre alleged the team violated the NBA’s salary cap rules involving a $28 million endorsement contract between Leonard and the now-bankrupt Aspiration.

Leonard has denied any wrongdoing, saying he didn’t receive all of the money he was owed from the company. The Clippers have strongly denied that any rules were broken, claiming they were defrauded, and said they welcomed the league’s investigation, which is being run by an outside firm.

— with files from The Associated Press