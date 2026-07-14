Residents in parts of northern Ontario ordered out because of growing forest fires

A CL415 water bomber performs at the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa air show in Gatineau on Sept. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted July 14, 2026 11:15 pm.

Residents of a handful of communities in northwestern Ontario have been ordered to leave their homes due to nearby forest fires.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that evacuation orders are in place for Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

These communities are under mandatory evacuation orders and parts of several highways in the area are closed, police said. Highway 11 — between Highway 633 and Highway 623 — has since reopened.

The fire is also threatening other communities in the area, including Rainy River District and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation.

OPP confirmed it would help Gull Bay First Nation with a mandatory evacuation.

“Individuals living in this area have been asked to leave their residence immediately and seek safety away from active fires,” police said in a news release late Tuesday.

An alert from Emergency Management Ontario said residents in areas under evacuation orders should head south to Thunder Bay.

But Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek said in a statement there would be no accommodations available in Thunder Bay, and alternate locations would mean some families wouldn’t be housed together.  

Residents still in the community Wednesday morning would be flown to Toronto, the statement said.  

“Know that we are pushing hard and attempting to move mountains to ensure KZA evacuees can be made as comfortable as possible just as soon as possible,” it said.

Meanwhile, the OPP said those in Ignace, Crystal Lake and the Highway 633 area should prepare for possible evacuations.

Officials at Wabakimi Provincial Park said it will be closed until July 20 due to the extreme forest fire conditions in and around the park and the evacuation orders for surrounding communities.

Ontario forest fire officials said the province is currently responding to 160 active wildland fires. There were 128 active fires in the northwest region as of Monday evening, they said.

“Of those fires, 53 are not under control, eight fires are being held, four fires are under control 63 fires are being observed,” the ministry’s website said.

Photos and videos posted on social media appear to show large grey and black plumes of smoke and towering flames from wildfires.

Environment Canada had much of northern Ontario under a severe heat warning on Tuesday, with the humidex making it feel as hot as 40 C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

— With files from Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

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