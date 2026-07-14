Royal LePage bumps up home price forecast for this year as momentum builds

A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted July 14, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2026 5:42 am.

TORONTO — Royal LePage says it is raising its national housing price forecast for this year as demand continues to outpace supply in some regions.

The real estate company now expects the aggregate price of a home in Canada to increase two per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026 to $823,344 compared with the same quarter last year — up from its previous forecast of a one per cent gain.

Quebec City is expected to see the largest year-over-year price growth at eight per cent, followed by the Greater Montreal Area and Winnipeg, each at five per cent. Home prices in Halifax, Edmonton and Regina are expected to rise four per cent, according to the forecast.

Prices in Canada’s two most expensive markets, the Vancouver and Toronto regions, are expected to fall 3.5 per cent and two per cent, respectively, compared with late 2025.

It said the spring housing market began to find its footing in May following a sluggish start to the year, with momentum carrying into June.

Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper said he’s optimistic that the fall market will remain on track, as pent-up demand from buyers and sellers who delayed listing earlier this year continues to build.

“Several regions are now seeing that uptick in momentum carry into summer, as buyers who held back earlier in the year re-enter the market,” said Soper in a news release, as Royal LePage released its second-quarter home price update and market forecast report.

“In many cases, what has kept consumers on the sidelines is not a lack of interest, but a lack of urgency. In markets where inventory levels remain elevated, homebuyers have the luxury of time, browsing at their own pace until the right property comes along.”

He said that approach has been reinforced by a “persistent backdrop of economic uncertainty” affecting Canadians’ decisions to move. That includes elevated inflation driven by rising energy prices, reflecting hostilities in the Middle East, along with the unpredictable future of Canada’s trade relationship with the United States.

The Trump administration indicated on July 1 it would not extend the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, triggering a period of annual reviews that will run until the agreement’s scheduled expiry in 2036.

“For Canadian consumers, ambiguity surrounding CUSMA is another reason to pause and reassess before making major financial commitments, including the decision to buy or sell a home,” said Soper.

“Even though most are not directly impacted through their employment, we know that trade-related anxiety is enough to weigh on consumer confidence.”

The report said the aggregate price of a home in Canada decreased 1.4 per cent year-over-year to $814,900 in the second quarter. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the national aggregate home price remained essentially flat, ticking up 0.2 per cent.

Measured by housing type, the national median price of a single-family detached home fell 0.9 per cent year-over-year to $862,400, while the median price of a condominium decreased 2.9 per cent to $574,800. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the median price of a single-family detached home rose 0.6 per cent, while the median price of a condominium decreased 0.5 per cent.

The report noted a shrinking price gap between Canada’s most and least expensive markets. While the aggregate price of a home decreased 4.5 per cent year-over-year in Greater Vancouver and 4.6 per cent in the Greater Toronto Area in the second quarter, limited supply elsewhere in the country has pushed home prices higher nationally.

“Softening home prices in our largest and most costly cities are making these markets more accessible, opening the door for buyers who may have previously been priced out,” Soper said.

“Meanwhile, secondary markets that did not experience drastic pandemic price increases followed by sharp declines, have continued to record steady home price gains. Looking ahead, this could translate into less interprovincial migration than we have become accustomed to this decade.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

West-end Toronto residents frustrated with Metrolinx over lack of GO train noise protections

Many residents near the future Bloor-Lansdowne GO Transit station in west-end Toronto have been calling for noise walls to be built.

8m ago

Toronto braces for what could be hottest day of the year with humidex in the mid 40s

The humidex is forecast to reach the mid‑40s, creating dangerous conditions for anyone outdoors for prolonged periods. The city's heat warning remains in place through Thursday evening.

3h ago

Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday. Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of...

12h ago

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at Scarborough hospital

Police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Toronto Police say they received calls for gunshots heard in the area of Tapscott...

1h ago

Top Stories

West-end Toronto residents frustrated with Metrolinx over lack of GO train noise protections

Many residents near the future Bloor-Lansdowne GO Transit station in west-end Toronto have been calling for noise walls to be built.

8m ago

Toronto braces for what could be hottest day of the year with humidex in the mid 40s

The humidex is forecast to reach the mid‑40s, creating dangerous conditions for anyone outdoors for prolonged periods. The city's heat warning remains in place through Thursday evening.

3h ago

Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday. Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of...

12h ago

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at Scarborough hospital

Police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Toronto Police say they received calls for gunshots heard in the area of Tapscott...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Toronto's top doctor warns of potential health impacts of Billy Bishop expansion

Toronto's Chief Medical Officer warned Monday about the potential health impacts if Billy Bishop airport is expanded.

10h ago

2:22
Extremely hot and humid weather hits Toronto

Hot and humid weather has arrived in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details on how long the heat wave will last.

14h ago

2:30
Toronto, GTA under yellow level heat warning

Dangerously warm weather has arrived in the GTA. Alessandra Carneiro has more from experts on how to stay cool and stay safe.

15h ago

3:30
Police identify two men killed at festival shooting that left five others with gunshot injuries

Two men killed during an exchange of gunfire on St. Clair Avenue West have been identified, as the investigation into the festival shooting continues. Shauna Hunt reports five other people were injured including a teen girl who was shot in the arm.

15h ago

2:24
The long anticipated East Don Trail opens to the public

Great news for cyclists and nature enthusiasts in Toronto as the long awaited East Don Trail opened today.  As Audra Brown explains its part of plan to connect the city's trail systems-from downtown, all the way to Rouge Park.

15h ago

More Videos