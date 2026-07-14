Stan Cho, tourism minister and Toronto MPP, to repay $16K in city hotel expenses

Ontario Minister of Tourism Culture and Gaming Stan Cho says he will be reimbursing taxpayers $16K for 'special accommodation' expenses.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted July 14, 2026 4:25 pm.

An Ontario cabinet minister who represents a north Toronto riding promised Tuesday to reimburse more than $16,000 in Toronto hotel expenses.

Stan Cho, who serves as the minister of tourism, culture and gaming and represents the riding of Willowdale, cited so-called special circumstances in claiming hotel accommodations multiple times since 2023.

The expenses were first reported by Global News and prompted criticism from opposition parties, who called it an abuse of taxpayer dollars.

“Late at night, you can hop on a subway,” said NDP Leader Marit Stiles. 

“You don’t even have to change trains from Queen’s Park to get back to Willowdale. So I don’t understand it, and I think the people of Ontario deserve answers.”

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said a culture of extravagant spending has been “normalized” within Premier Doug Ford’s government. 

“It’s got kind of a luxury private jet vibe to it,” he said, referring to a $30 million plane the government purchased for the premier’s use, then quickly returned. 

“You’ve got a cabinet minister with access to a driver who lives literally 20 minutes away from Queen’s Park expensing $16,000 of hotel rooms on the taxpayer dime … why?”

In a statement Tuesday, Cho said his expenses meet the criteria for special circumstances under the legislature’s rules but that he will personally reimburse the full amount.

His office did not provide reasons for the expenses, but the legislature’s website says a snowstorm is an example of an acceptable case for members who live within 50 kilometres of Queen’s Park.

Public expense disclosures show Cho expensed about $1,400 in Toronto accommodations in 2023-24, about $3,000 the next year, and about $11,700 in 2025-26.

Ford’s office had nothing to add, noting that Cho’s statement stood as the government’s response.

Cho was elected in 2018 and has served as associate minister of transportation, and minister of long-term care, in addition to his current portfolio.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho, left, speaks to media alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the construction site of the future Ontario Place and science centre in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press
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