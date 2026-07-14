Toronto is bracing for what could be the hottest and most humid day of the year, with a yellow heat warning still in effect and a dangerous humidex pushing well into the mid‑40s.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says Tuesday will deliver the peak of this multi‑day heat event, with conditions expected to feel hotter than anything the city has experienced so far in 2026.

Tuesday’s heat could surpass the levels seen on Canada Day, the hottest day of the year at Pearson Airport, with that registered high of 36 C. Today’s temperatures will also challenge the 1995 record high, with conditions expected to feel even more oppressive due to humidity.

The humidex is forecast to reach the mid‑40s, creating dangerous conditions for anyone outdoors for prolonged periods. The city’s heat warning remains in place through Thursday evening.

A 24-hour cool space will be provided at 136 Spadina Road and will remain in place throughout the heat warning. More than 170 splash pads will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 84 wading pools will be open with various hours.

Fifty-seven outdoor pools are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with eight pools offering extended operating hours until 11:45 p.m., throughout the heat warning, including:

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd W.

Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1367 St. Clair Ave. W.

Heron Park Pool, 292 Manse Rd.

McGregor Park Pool, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Monarch Park Pool, 115 Felstead Ave.

North Toronto Memorial, 200 Eglinton Ave.

Smithfield Park Pool, 175 Mount Olive Dr.

Extended Toronto forecast

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Winds will shift to the west‑northwest at 15 to 30 km/h. Temperatures will ease slightly compared to Tuesday, though humidity will still be noticeable, with the humidex reaching the mid‑30s. Overnight temperatures will fall to the high teens, near 20 C.

Thursday will feature sun and cloud once again, with winds from the west at 15 to 30 km/h. Heat and humidity will persist, with the humidex climbing into the mid‑30s. Overnight temperatures will drop to the high teens.

Friday will begin with sun and cloud and a chance of showers. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 km/h. Humidity will remain elevated, pushing the humidex into the low‑30s. Shower chances increase later in the day, with periods of rain expected overnight. Temperatures will fall to the high teens.

Saturday will be cloudy with sunny breaks and a chance of early showers, though forecasters do not expect significant rainfall. Winds will blow from the east at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will reach the mid‑20s, with overnight lows near the high teens.

Sunday will bring sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Winds will again come from the southeast at 10 to 20 km/h. Highs will reach the mid‑20s, with overnight lows near 19 C.