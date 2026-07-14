Toronto braces for what could be hottest day of the year with humidex in the mid 40s

Hot and humid weather has arrived in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details on how long the heat wave will last.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 14, 2026 5:26 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2026 5:48 am.

Toronto is bracing for what could be the hottest and most humid day of the year, with a yellow heat warning still in effect and a dangerous humidex pushing well into the mid‑40s.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says Tuesday will deliver the peak of this multi‑day heat event, with conditions expected to feel hotter than anything the city has experienced so far in 2026.

Tuesday’s heat could surpass the levels seen on Canada Day, the hottest day of the year at Pearson Airport, with that registered high of 36 C. Today’s temperatures will also challenge the 1995 record high, with conditions expected to feel even more oppressive due to humidity.

The humidex is forecast to reach the mid‑40s, creating dangerous conditions for anyone outdoors for prolonged periods. The city’s heat warning remains in place through Thursday evening.

A 24-hour cool space will be provided at 136 Spadina Road and will remain in place throughout the heat warning. More than 170 splash pads will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 84 wading pools will be open with various hours.

Fifty-seven outdoor pools are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with eight pools offering extended operating hours until 11:45 p.m., throughout the heat warning, including: 

  • Sunnyside Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd W.
  • Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St. 
  • Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1367 St. Clair Ave. W. 
  • Heron Park Pool, 292 Manse Rd. 
  • McGregor Park Pool, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E. 
  • Monarch Park Pool, 115 Felstead Ave. 
  • North Toronto Memorial, 200 Eglinton Ave. 
  • Smithfield Park Pool, 175 Mount Olive Dr. 

Extended Toronto forecast

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Winds will shift to the west‑northwest at 15 to 30 km/h. Temperatures will ease slightly compared to Tuesday, though humidity will still be noticeable, with the humidex reaching the mid‑30s. Overnight temperatures will fall to the high teens, near 20 C.

Thursday will feature sun and cloud once again, with winds from the west at 15 to 30 km/h. Heat and humidity will persist, with the humidex climbing into the mid‑30s. Overnight temperatures will drop to the high teens.

Friday will begin with sun and cloud and a chance of showers. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 km/h. Humidity will remain elevated, pushing the humidex into the low‑30s. Shower chances increase later in the day, with periods of rain expected overnight. Temperatures will fall to the high teens.

Saturday will be cloudy with sunny breaks and a chance of early showers, though forecasters do not expect significant rainfall. Winds will blow from the east at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will reach the mid‑20s, with overnight lows near the high teens.

Sunday will bring sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Winds will again come from the southeast at 10 to 20 km/h. Highs will reach the mid‑20s, with overnight lows near 19 C.

Tuesday's heat will surpass the levels seen on Canada Day, previously the hottest day of the year at Pearson Airport. Today's temperatures will also challenge the 1995 record high, with conditions expected to feel even more oppressive due to humidity. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

West-end Toronto residents frustrated with Metrolinx over lack of GO train noise protections

Many residents near the future Bloor-Lansdowne GO Transit station in west-end Toronto have been calling for noise walls to be built.

5m ago

Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday. Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of...

12h ago

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at Scarborough hospital

Police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Toronto Police say they received calls for gunshots heard in the area of Tapscott...

1h ago

2 men injured in collision involving vehicle and e-bike in North York

Toronto police say two men suffered serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle and an e‑bike in North York early on Tuesday. The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of...

53m ago

Top Stories

West-end Toronto residents frustrated with Metrolinx over lack of GO train noise protections

Many residents near the future Bloor-Lansdowne GO Transit station in west-end Toronto have been calling for noise walls to be built.

5m ago

Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday. Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of...

12h ago

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at Scarborough hospital

Police are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Toronto Police say they received calls for gunshots heard in the area of Tapscott...

1h ago

2 men injured in collision involving vehicle and e-bike in North York

Toronto police say two men suffered serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle and an e‑bike in North York early on Tuesday. The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Toronto's top doctor warns of potential health impacts of Billy Bishop expansion

Toronto's Chief Medical Officer warned Monday about the potential health impacts if Billy Bishop airport is expanded.

10h ago

2:22
Extremely hot and humid weather hits Toronto

Hot and humid weather has arrived in Toronto. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details on how long the heat wave will last.

14h ago

2:30
Toronto, GTA under yellow level heat warning

Dangerously warm weather has arrived in the GTA. Alessandra Carneiro has more from experts on how to stay cool and stay safe.

15h ago

3:30
Police identify two men killed at festival shooting that left five others with gunshot injuries

Two men killed during an exchange of gunfire on St. Clair Avenue West have been identified, as the investigation into the festival shooting continues. Shauna Hunt reports five other people were injured including a teen girl who was shot in the arm.

15h ago

2:24
The long anticipated East Don Trail opens to the public

Great news for cyclists and nature enthusiasts in Toronto as the long awaited East Don Trail opened today.  As Audra Brown explains its part of plan to connect the city's trail systems-from downtown, all the way to Rouge Park.

15h ago

More Videos