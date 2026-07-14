A two‑alarm house fire near Kensington Market sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.

The fire broke out around 12:27 p.m. at a two-storey residence in the area of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke billowing out the second floor windows and two adutls, a man and woman, hanging out of those windows. they were rescued by ladder and taken to hospital.

An adult male suffered life‑threatening injuries, while an adult female was treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Bathurst Street has been closed at Dundas Street West, and police are urging drivers to consider alternative routes as crews continue working at the scene.

Toronto Fire said the fire, which happened in the second floor kitchen, has been knocked down and a search of the home has been completed. The second floor was heavily damaged by fire and water.

Crews will remain at the scene to watch out for hot spots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but police say they do not believe it was suspicious.

Thirteen people who lived in the residence have been displaced from the home and have been offered alternative housing if they need it.