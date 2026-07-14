Toronto police search for 15-year-old girl missing since Saturday

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

Ruqayyah was last seen on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

She’s described as five foot four inches with a thin build and has shoulder length black hair. Ruqayyah was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey jeans and black “Converse” shoes with white tips.

Police and her family are concerned for her safety and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“We want Ruqayyah to know we love her and miss her deeply. We want her back home. We want her safe,” said her father at a press conference. “Your mother and I can’t wait to have you back home … Please come home.”

Her father said they don’t believe she was with anyone when she went missing, adding that she had been struggling with her mental health.