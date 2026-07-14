Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, police searching for 1 suspect
Posted July 14, 2026 9:06 pm.
A woman was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
Police say it happened near Sherbourne and Dundas Streets just after 8:30 p.m.
One woman was located with a stab wound. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for one suspect who is described as a woman between the ages of 25 and 35. She stands between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
An investigation is ongoing.