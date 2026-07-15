Canada is not banning produce imports amid U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak, CFIA says

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it is not considering restrictions on fresh produce imports from the United States, where thousands have been infected with a diarrhea-causing parasite.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday suggests that since May, nearly 7,000 people in multiple states may have been sickened with cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness that causes watery diarrhea for six to seven weeks.

More than 1,600 cases have been confirmed and 5,100 are under investigation.

The bulk of the cases are in Michigan where local health officials have reported over 3,000 infections and suggested lettuce or salad greens could be a potential source.

But Michigan’s health department says no produce grower or supplier has been linked to the multi-state outbreak, and other foods cannot be ruled out yet.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday that it is not investigating any outbreaks of cyclospora in the country.

The CFIA said officials are closely monitoring developments south of the border and will take any necessary action to ensure the food supply is safe.

The federal agency responsible for food safety says it routinely tests for cyclospora as part of its surveillance program, which targets imported fresh whole and cut leafy vegetables – including bulk and pre-packaged lettuces and salad mixes – and fresh leafy herbs like cilantro and basil, along with raspberries and blackberries.

This surveillance is conducted year-round, the federal agency says, and enhanced during periods of elevated risk. There is usually an increase of cyclospora cases in summer and spring when fresh fruit and vegetables are imported into Canada.

“These measures may include targeted import controls, additional import requirements where appropriate, increased sampling and testing activities, and other preventive measures designed to reduce the risk before products enter the Canadian marketplace,” a spokesperson for the CFIA said in an email to The Canadian Press.

What is cyclospora?

Cyclospora is not spread from person-to-person because the parasite can only infect someone once it leaves the body through feces. To spread, PHAC says the parasite needs to be outside the body for about a week to 15 days.

When the feces of an infected person gets into the water supply used for crops or in food processing or packaging, it can contaminate food.

Symptoms can take a couple weeks to appear and commonly include watery diarrhea, bloating and gas, nausea, tiredness, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, weight loss and a mild fever.

Most people get sick for six to seven weeks, and sometimes symptoms go away and come back.

How to stay safe

Mark Johnson, a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada, said cyclospora is not commonly found on food and is not in Canada’s drinking water, which makes eating local produce a way to reduce the risk of getting sick.

Foods imported into Canada that have previously been linked to the parasite include basil, cilantro, raspberries, blackberries, mesclun lettuce, snow and snap peas, and pre-packaged salad mix.

Dr. Susy Hota, division head of infectious diseases at Toronto’s University Health Network, said always wash fresh fruit, even if it says pre-washed, and especially if it is sitting for a long time pre-packaged. “It seems to be a really nice breeding ground,” Hota said

However, she added, “That doesn’t 100 per cent ensure that you’re going to be safe from any food contamination because sometimes you don’t get everything when you wash it.”

Cooking produce from countries where cyclospora is found, such as Peru, Cuba, India, Nepal, Mexico, Guatemala, Southeast Asia and the Dominican Republic, can also help reduce the risk.

The illness is diagnosed with a stool sample and treated with a prescription antibiotic. Symptoms usually improve within two to three days after starting the medication, but it can take several weeks for intestinal problems to disappear.

Canadians who believe they have a cyclospora infection should contact their health care provider.