Cracker Barrel parent Lactalis Canada to buy Agropur’s fine cheese division

TORONTO — Cracker Barrel parent company Lactalis Canada Inc. says it is acquiring Agropur Co-operative’s fine cheese division as well as its fine cheese import activities.

Lactalis Canada says the deal will add to its portfolio of specialty and core cheese brands, including Galbani, Président, Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond and P’tit Québec.

The company will also buy Agropur’s two production facilities in Oka and Saint-Hyacinthe, Que,. and add about 400 workers to its team.

Emmanuel Besnier, chairman of Lactalis Group, says the acquisition represents an opportunity to build on flagship Quebec brands and strengthen the company’s position in the Canadian market.

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement, and the deal is subject to closing conditions and approval by the Competition Bureau.

Lactalis acquired Kraft Heinz’s natural cheese business in Canada for $1.62 billion in 2019.