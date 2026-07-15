Former Argos standout defensive lineman Jim Corrigall dies at the age of 80

Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jim Corrigal is seen in this undated photo. COURTESY CANADIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2026 9:57 pm.

Jim Corrigall, the standout Canadian defensive lineman who spurned the NFL for a career with the Toronto Argonauts, has died. He was 80.

Kent State, Corrigall’s alma mater, announced his passing Wednesday. The university didn’t divulge the cause of death but in 2019 Corrigall and his daughter, Amy Corrigall Jones, told the Akron Beacon Journal he had learned that he likely suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), an incurable degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma.

“We mourn the passing of Kent State great Jim Corrigall,” the school posted on social media. “Jim embodied what it means to be a Golden Flash both as a player and a coach.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Kent State head coach Mark Carney echoed those sentiments.

“Sad to hear of the passing of @KentStFootball great Jim Corrigall,” Carney said in a social media post. “(He’s) one of just five players to have his number retired here.

“Your legacy will not soon be forgotten Coach!”

Corrigall was born in Barrie, Ont., and attended high school in North Bay, Ont., before going on to play collegiately at Kent State. The six-foot-three, 253-pound Corrigall enjoyed a stellar university career, being selected the team’s most valuable sophomore, top defensive lineman and most inspirational player.

He was also the first Kent State player to be selected to the first team All-Mid-American Conference three consecutive years. Upon his graduation, the school retired Corrigall’s No. 79 jersey.

Corrigall’s play caught the eye of the St. Louis Cardinals, who made the Canadian lineman their second-round pick, No. 33 overall, in the 1970 NFL draft. But Corrigall opted instead to play for the Argos, who held his territorial rights.

Corrigall went on spend his entire 12-year CFL career with Toronto.

“I thought that they had a better opportunity to win at that particular time and they offered me a two-year contract,” Corrigall told the Argos’ website. “I liked the idea of a short-term contract.”

Corrigall was the East Division’s top rookie in 1970 and a conference all-star eight times. A four-time All-Canadian, Corrigall was named the CFL’s top defensive player in 1975 as well as Toronto’s outstanding player and top Canadian nominees.

He was again nominated for all three awards three years later and finished his tenure with Toronto as a player-coach his final two seasons.

“It was an energizing time for me,” Corrigall said. “My emotions really run the gamut — it was exciting, it was sad, it was rock ‘n’ roll time.

“It was a great, great time and you couldn’t find a better place to play than in Toronto. The people, the press, they were always very, very good to me.”

Corrigall, long regarded as the heart and soul of the Argos’ defence, appeared in 148 career regular-season games with Toronto as well as five playoff contests. He played in one Grey Cup, that being the ’71 game that saw the Calgary Stampeders hold on for a 14-11 victory after recovering Leon McQuay’s late fumble on a wet Empire Stadium field in Vancouver before 34,404 fans.

Corrigall was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and named to the All-Time Argos list in 1997.

“That was a thrilling moment in my life,” Corrigall said of his Hall of Fame induction. “It was very humbling.

“I never thought I would get elected. It’s because of the people who pushed me throughout my life. I am very fortunate to get there. The great thing is that when you are young enough to appreciate it, my family saw me inducted and now my kids can go to see it. I feel very blessed that way.”

Corrigall was also named to Kent State’s Athletics Hall of Fame, the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame, Summit County Sports Hall of Fame and Barrie Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Argos head coach Leo Cahill said Corrigall’s Canadian Football Hall of Fame selection was fitting.

“He was a great football player,” Cahill said. “He was actually a middle linebacker at Kent State and I converted him to defensive end.

“I didn’t think he had the mobility and quickness to drop back on pass coverage. But Corrigall could do a lot of things very, very well … Corrigall had an insatiable need to get to the ball carrier in the least amount of time in a bad frame of mind. I think that best sums up Jim Corrigall.”

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