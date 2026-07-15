Hamilton police investigating suspicious death, foul play believed to be involved

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 15, 2026 4:35 pm.

Hamilton police are investigating the death of a man who was discovered in a culvert on Wednesday morning.

Investigator say they were called to the north end of Fruitland Road after a civillian found a body on the rocks by the lake, partially submerged in the water.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified but his identity is not being released as investigators are still working to notify his next of kin.

Police believe foul play was involved and they do not believe he died where he was found.

The Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation and are working to determine how the victim came to be at that location and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Fruitland Road during the overnight hours or early Wednesday morning are asked to contact police.

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