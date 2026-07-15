breaking

2 dead following crash in Mississauga; closures affecting multiple highways

A crash on eastbound Highway 401 near Mississauga Road on July 15, 2026. (Photo via traffic camera)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 15, 2026 9:58 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2026 10:07 am.

Two people are dead following a crash in Mississauga on Wednesday morning, police tell 680 NewsRadio.

Peel EMS initially said five people were injured, and three were taken to a trauma centre via an air ambulance.

It’s not yet known when the crash occurred, but Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) posted about the crash on X around 9:15 a.m.

No details have been released on what led to the crash and how many vehicles were involved.

The eastbound express lanes of the 401 are closed from east of Mississauga Road to east of Dixie Road. The eastbound express lanes of Hwy. 403 have also been closed beyond Eglinton Avenue to the 401.

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