Scooter driver critically injured in crash with vehicle in Mississauga

A scooter driver has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say they were called to Cawthra Road and Queensway East just after 12:30 p.m. to reports of a crash.

The adult male scooter driver was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

There are multiple road closures in the area and drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

COLLISION:

– Cawthra Road and Queensway East in #Mississauga

– Scooter vs Vehicle

– Male Scooter driver in critical condition transported to local trauma center

– Road Closures:

-Northbound from Cawthra redirected to Eastbound Queensway

-Westbound Queensway redirected to… — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 15, 2026