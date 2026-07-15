Scooter driver critically injured in crash with vehicle in Mississauga
Posted July 15, 2026 2:22 pm.
Last Updated July 15, 2026 2:32 pm.
A scooter driver has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.
Peel police say they were called to Cawthra Road and Queensway East just after 12:30 p.m. to reports of a crash.
The adult male scooter driver was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition.
There are multiple road closures in the area and drivers are asked to use alternative routes.