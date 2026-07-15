Scooter driver critically injured in crash with vehicle in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 15, 2026 2:22 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2026 2:32 pm.

A scooter driver has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say they were called to Cawthra Road and Queensway East just after 12:30 p.m. to reports of a crash.

The adult male scooter driver was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

There are multiple road closures in the area and drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

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