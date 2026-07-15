Toronto is facing another day of dangerous heat and deteriorating air quality, with the city now ranked third‑worst in the world for pollution Wednesday morning — a snapshot of how wildfire smoke and extreme humidity have combined to create hazardous conditions across the region.

IQAir’s world air quality ranking placed Toronto behind only a few global cities, as smoke from northwestern Ontario wildfires drifted south overnight and settled across the GTA.

On top of continuing yellow heat warning, Environment Canada issued a yellow air quality warning, noting that the mix of local smoke, high temperatures, and heavy humidity significantly increases health risks.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day,” wrote Environment Canada in its Toronto alert.

The city’s heat warning remains in effect, with a high of 33°C and a humidex near 39 expected Wednesday. 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the combination of heat and smoke is especially dangerous because it forces the body to work harder to cool down while also irritating the lungs.

Wednesday will bring sun and cloud with a chance of showers, though any rainfall is expected to be brief and scattered. Winds from the west‑northwest at 15 to 30 km/h may help shift smoke later in the day, but air quality is expected to remain poor until conditions improve upstream.

Overnight, Toronto will see partly cloudy skies, lingering smoke, and a low near the low 20s.

Thursday into the weekend: Rain brings relief

Thursday is expected to be mainly sunny, with winds from the west at 15 to 30 km/h. Temperatures will reach the low 30s, with a humidex in the mid 30s. Air quality may improve slightly if winds strengthen, but forecasters say smoke could still drift into the region depending on wildfire activity.

Friday will feature sun and cloud with a chance of showers, followed by more measurable rain Friday night and early Saturday. That rainfall is expected to help clear smoke and ease humidity as Toronto transitions back to a more seasonal weather pattern.

Saturday will bring scattered showers and an early risk of thunderstorms, with temperatures returning to the mid 20s. Sunday looks calmer, with sun and cloud and a high near the upper 20s.