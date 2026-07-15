Toronto police will share the results of a major child sexual abuse and exploitation investigation Wednesday morning, an operation that has led to more than 100 charges and involved collaboration with federal authorities.

Inspector Keri Fernandes is set to deliver the update at 10 a.m. from the Media Gallery at Toronto Police Headquarters, where she will be joined by a representative from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Police have not yet released specifics about the accused, the nature of the offences, or how the investigation unfolded.

You can watch the press conference live at 10 a.m. on CityNews 24/7.