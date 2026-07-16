Corus to centralize Calgary, Edmonton productions of Global News, some jobs to be cut

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. says it will centralize some production of its Global News broadcasts for Alberta while cutting an undisclosed number of roles.

The Toronto-based company said the move is part of programming changes across the country that are meant to improve efficiency and allow it to continue producing journalism.

Corus spokesperson Annie Arnone said that while some jobs would be affected, the broadcaster is also adding roles to continue providing news programming in the Calgary and Edmonton markets.

“Corus is committed to local news and will maintain its local news delivery in Calgary and Edmonton,” she said in an emailed statement.

“As a result of these changes, we have had to say goodbye to some of our Global News personalities. We greatly appreciate their time with us and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

When asked, Arnone did not confirm if production of Global News’ Calgary and Edmonton broadcasts would take place from Toronto.

She said changes will be reflected on air in the coming weeks but that Corus would not comment on any specific individuals affected.

The moves come amid significant financial struggles for Corus, which last month reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $36.5 million in its third quarter, as its revenue for the period fell 16 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Corus is also awaiting approval of its proposed recapitalization plan that would see a change in ownership shifting effective control of all licensed programming services operated by the company and its subsidiaries.

Under the proposal, some of Corus’ lenders would forgive approximately $500 million in debt in exchange for 99 per cent ownership of a newly created parent corporation, called NewCo, that would wholly own Corus and its services. Existing Corus shareholders would be expected to swap their holdings for shares that together would represent the remaining one per cent of the new company.

Corus has indicated to the CRTC that the proposed deal is necessary to address its high debt load and improve its financial stability so it can continue to operate.

Its board has said the deal represents the “best viable option to secure Corus’ future while preserving the most shareholder value.” The company has said it will lead to annual cash interest savings of up to $40 million and preserve Corus “in its vital role as a leading independent Canadian broadcaster.”

Corus sought court approval for the proposal after a shareholder vote in January failed to pass. In March, Corus received an order from the Ontario Superior Court to proceed, but still awaits the regulator’s decision.

Shareholder decries layoffs

A group of minority shareholders has called on the CRTC to reject the restructuring plan, saying it risks creating financial incentives for cost-cutting rather than maintaining local service.

Last month, the group raised particular concern about the potential role of Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., which is expected to be NewCo’s largest shareholder. As an investment fund rather than a media operator, the minority shareholders warned that Canso lacks the experience needed and could be motivated to shut down local stations or reduce staff.

A spokesperson for the group said in a Thursday interview that Corus’ layoffs serve to create “a justification for the transaction.”

“I do not believe that those layoffs are necessary in any way,” said Sébastien Ouellet, one of 13 individuals and three companies holding a combined 10 million Corus shares.

“I don’t see how this will help the company. I just think that it supports the narrative that things are bad and the transaction must be concluded as fast as possible.”

In a separate submission to the regulator, Canada’s largest private sector union said the CRTC should approve Corus’ application but set conditions to protect jobs and local programming.

Unifor, which represents 5,000 workers in the broadcast and film industries including some at Corus, said the CRTC’s green light should be conditional upon the company committing not to close any media outlets, nor implement layoffs, operational downsizing or other reductions in head count.

“Simply put, the best way to ensure that Canadians have access to local news is to require the employment of trained, professional journalists and media workers in local markets,” said Unifor media director Randy Kitt at the time.

Corus has thus far snubbed takeover offers from Quebecor Inc., its president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau said last month.

The Montreal-based media and telecommunications firm told the CRTC that the future of Corus and its place within Canada’s broadcasting sector depends on a sale to “financially sound acquirers” who are familiar with the sector. Péladeau urged the CRTC to reject Corus’ restructuring proposal.

Ouellet said he would welcome a sale of Corus to a company with “experience and knowledge” of the industry.

“This is the best situation you can have,” he said.

“If they really want to sell everything, why not sell to people that claim to be very interested, that have the knowledge to do it?”