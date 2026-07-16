Doug Ford reduces staff, cuts $1 million in spending in Ontario premier’s office

Queen’s Park is shown in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 16, 2026 2:50 pm.

Premier Doug Ford has confirmed more than $1 million in spending has been cut in the premier’s office and a hiring freeze has been implemented.

In a memo obtained by CityNews to all other chiefs of staff at Queen’s Park from Ford’s chief of staff Travis Kann, he said the office’s headcount has been reduced to 10 people and the office will save approximately $1,074,500.

Kann said the savings included relocating personnel within the premier’s office or across the government along with “saying goodbye to colleagues.”

The memo also noted he would be working with other ministers’ offices to encourage “comparable savings across the enterprise.” Kann also encouraged chiefs to indicate if they believe they can find savings in their offices.

“Our government takes very seriously our responsibility to treat taxpayers with respect,” read the memo.

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Ford confirmed the news during a press conference in Windsor on Thursday, saying, “You’ve got to lead by example.”

The news came days after some Toronto-area MPPs were criticized for billing taxpayers thousands of dollars for Toronto hotel stays, something Ford called unacceptable.”

Government House Leader Steve Clark has said he intends to eliminate the rule that allowed MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen’s Park to expense Toronto hotel stays in extenuating circumstances.

The province also came under fire earlier this year when a nearly $29-million private jet was purchased for use by Ford and his ministers to travel across Ontario, Canada and in the U.S.

A few days later, the Ford government said they would sell the plane, which eventually cost them close to $200,000.

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