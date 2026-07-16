Mosquitoes in York Region test positive for West Nile

A mosquito is seen biting a human in this undated photo. Martins Rudzitis Martins Rudzitis

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 16, 2026 4:06 pm.

York Region Public Health says two mosquito traps in Markham have tested positive for the West Nile virus, the first ones reported in the area so far this summer.

The public health unit monitors for West Nile activity by setting mosquito traps and testing.

The two traps were located in the Warden Avenue and Highway 7 East area and the Kennedy Road and 16th Avenue area.

The West Nile virus is an infection that can be spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms usually appear within two to 15 days after being bitten, and they can include fever, headache, body aches, mild rash and swollen lymph glands.

York Region Public Health offered some advice to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

  • Get rid of mosquito-friendly areas at home
  • Clean up standing water from your property where mosquitoes can breed, for example, in bird baths, flowerpots, swimming pool covers and clogged eavestroughs
  • Ensure window screens in your home are tight-fitting and in good repair
  • Cover up while outside
  • Use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin – check label directions for use
  • Wear light-coloured protective clothing, including pants and long-sleeved shirts
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto pilot project working to get youth abuse victims help after testifying

One of the most heinous crimes in society, abuse of children and youth, often leads to young victims having to face their alleged abusers in court. However, when they are done testifying, they often...

5h ago

Man arrested following stabbing incident near Allan Gardens

A man is in custody after another man was found with stab wounds near Allan Gardens. Toronto police say they were called to the George Street and Gerrard Street East area just after 2:30 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Some U.S. politicians take aim at Canada over wildfire smoke, senator calls for sanctions

Some Republican politicians in Michigan and Ohio issued posts on social media about wildfires in Ontario while calling on Canada to do more.

53m ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford insists all financial, crew resources being used for wildfires

Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday that there are around 150 fire crews on the ground in northwestern Ontario to deal with wild fires.

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto pilot project working to get youth abuse victims help after testifying

One of the most heinous crimes in society, abuse of children and youth, often leads to young victims having to face their alleged abusers in court. However, when they are done testifying, they often...

5h ago

Man arrested following stabbing incident near Allan Gardens

A man is in custody after another man was found with stab wounds near Allan Gardens. Toronto police say they were called to the George Street and Gerrard Street East area just after 2:30 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Some U.S. politicians take aim at Canada over wildfire smoke, senator calls for sanctions

Some Republican politicians in Michigan and Ohio issued posts on social media about wildfires in Ontario while calling on Canada to do more.

53m ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford insists all financial, crew resources being used for wildfires

Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday that there are around 150 fire crews on the ground in northwestern Ontario to deal with wild fires.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Ford defends wildfire budget: 'We'd never underfund our firefighters'

Amid the ongoing battle firefighters face in Northwestern Ontario with wildfires, Premier Ford took a moment to defend the province's budget on dealing with these emergency situations.

4h ago

0:24
Detroit among U.S. cities impacted by wildfire smoke as haze moves south

U.S. cities in Michigan, Minneapolis and New York are now being impacted by wildfire smoke as the haze travels further south.

7h ago

5:18
Mitigating the impact of wildfire smoke on your health

Eric Kennedy, associate professor of disaster and emergency management at York University, explains how Ontarians can mitigate the impact wildfire smoke has on your health.

8h ago

2:09
U.S. military to test and offer treatment to troops for low testosterone

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the military will begin testing troops for low testosterone to potentially treat soldiers with testosterone replacement therapy.

8h ago

4:39
Southern Ontario air quality remains poor as smoke continues to travel

Much of Southern Ontario continues to remain under poor air quality conditions as smoke from Northwestern wildfires continue to travel across the province.

4h ago

More Videos