Mosquitoes in York Region test positive for West Nile

York Region Public Health says two mosquito traps in Markham have tested positive for the West Nile virus, the first ones reported in the area so far this summer.

The public health unit monitors for West Nile activity by setting mosquito traps and testing.

The two traps were located in the Warden Avenue and Highway 7 East area and the Kennedy Road and 16th Avenue area.

The West Nile virus is an infection that can be spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms usually appear within two to 15 days after being bitten, and they can include fever, headache, body aches, mild rash and swollen lymph glands.

York Region Public Health offered some advice to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

Get rid of mosquito-friendly areas at home

Clean up standing water from your property where mosquitoes can breed, for example, in bird baths, flowerpots, swimming pool covers and clogged eavestroughs

Ensure window screens in your home are tight-fitting and in good repair

Cover up while outside

Use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin – check label directions for use

Wear light-coloured protective clothing, including pants and long-sleeved shirts