The latest on Ontario wildfires and smoke, from evacuations to poor air quality

Many residents in Toronto were seen wearing face masks as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the province.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2026 10:45 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2026 11:40 am.

Here is the latest on wildfires in northern Ontario as communities evacuate and much of the province is blanketed in thick and dangerous smoke. All times Eastern.

11:30 a.m.

The federal emergency management minister says Ottawa is working closely with Ontario to ensure it has the resources it needs to battle raging wildfires in the north.

Eleanor Olszewski says she’s in close contact with her provincial counterpart.

Ontario has asked the federal government to ensure aircraft and crews are ready to deploy in 24 hours or less to help evacuate wildfire-stricken communities.

Olszewski says four federally-funded helicopters have already joined the fight, and Ottawa is actively assisting affected First Nations.

11:15 a.m.

A trade union has accused Canadian National Railway of endangering the lives of railworkers who were sent into an active Ontario wildfire area.

The Teamsters say the train was operated by its members and the union’s director of communications Marc-André Gauthier, says the crew had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A video of the incident shared widely on social media showed orange-red flames closing in on the train as trees burned on both sides of the tracks.

CN Railway said in a statement Wednesday that the train crew was safely evacuated from the area and it has temporarily suspended rail operations near Armstrong.

10:40 a.m.

Devastating wildfires are also causing health concerns and event cancellations across southern parts of the province as thick smoke plumes linger in the sky for another day.

Environment Canada says the air quality in Toronto continues to be “very high risk” this morning.

Air quality warnings are also in place from Thunder Bay to Kingston, London and Windsor, with conditions in some areas expected to persists until Friday.

The smoke has also reached parts of the northern United States.

10:15 a.m.

Ontario has asked the federal government to ensure aircraft and crews are ready to deploy in 24 hours or less to help evacuate wildfire-stricken communities.

Ontario Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop says in a letter to federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski that 15 communities in the north have already started evacuations or are considering them.

She says the situation may continue to escalate rapidly.

Winds out of the northwest could fan the flames of dozens of forest fires, including one fast-moving blaze that damaged and destroyed homes and buildings on Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press

A woman bikes along the waterfront in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press
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