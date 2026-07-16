Toronto Blue Jays to open 2027 season against rival Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are opening their 2027 season against one of their long-time rivals.

Toronto will head to the Bronx to square off against the New York Yankees to open the 2027 season on March 25, MLB announced Thursday as part of its full 2027 schedule unveiling.

The 2027 season will officially begin on March 24, with the matchup yet to be determined.

The Blue Jays had previously opened their last two seasons at home.

Instead, the Blue Jays’ home opener is set for April 2, against the Seattle Mariners.

However, the Blue Jays will close their season at home as they play host to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays will also lace up at home for Canada Day, as the San Francisco Giants come to visit on the backend of a nine-game homestand.

Toronto getting to square off against the Yankees in the opener marks a stark contrast to the 2026 season, in which it didn’t play another AL East team for a month to start the year. Following the Yankees series, the Blue Jays will head to Baltimore to face the Orioles.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 13 at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

Here’s a look at the full Blue Jays schedule for next season:

PRESENTING: Our 2027 Regular Season Schedule! pic.twitter.com/pFRu2ivJEx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 16, 2026