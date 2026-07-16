Outdoor pools in Toronto closed due to poor air quality

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket Toronto as an orange air quality warning remains in effect, forcing the city to shut down many outdoor amenities on Thursday.

Citing the severity of the air quality event and the fact that Toronto is “among the cities experiencing the worst air quality in the world,” city officials decided to keep outdoor and wading pools closed.

The city says CampTo programs will continue to operate, however, outdoor activities will be moved indoors on Thursday. All CampTO field trips are cancelled until further notice.

All other outdoor registered programs scheduled for Thursday have either been cancelled, postponed or moved indoors.

Officials say City-run child care centres will remain open and operate indoors.