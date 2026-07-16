Toronto pilot project working to get youth abuse victims help after testifying

A new pilot program is working to provide young abuse victims in Toronto with the therapy they need after facing their alleged abusers in court. Cynthia Mulligan has more.

By Cynthia Mulligan

Posted July 16, 2026 12:15 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2026 12:33 pm.

One of the most heinous crimes in society, abuse of children and youth, often leads to young victims having to face their alleged abusers in court.

However, when they are done testifying, they often have nowhere to turn for help to deal with the trauma. One woman, Alison Albright, a social worker with Victim Services Toronto, is trying to change that.

“The cases are profound child abuse cases, incest cases/torture cases, human trafficking, internet child exploitation … I don’t think I’ve had a single case where it has been a stranger,” shared Albright.

Albright’s job is to support children and youth as they testify against their alleged abusers in court. “The youngest I’ve ever supported was three years old … a little boy, a horrific sex assault case.”

Ontario doesn’t track how many children and youth testify against their alleged abusers each year, the Attorney General’s office tells CityNews.

Albright estimates that in the past seven years, she has helped hundreds, maybe even over a thousand. And the impact on them when they testify is devastating.

That pain is captured in their victim impact statements which are read out in the courts after a guilty verdict. Here are some examples of what those statements have captured.

“Being in the court room was the most traumatic experience of my life, aside from the assault,” said one youth victim.

“No one should ever have to endure the cruelty I faced in this court room,” read another victim’s impact statement.

“When I was testifying, it felt like I was the one on trial. It felt like I was the one who committed a crime,” shared another victim in their impact statement.

One thing most of the victims have in common is they tell Albright that testifying in court was just as bad, or worse, than the abuse. They are left feeling shattered even if their abuser is found guilty.

“The experience of cross-examination and everything you say is picked apart is a whole new trauma for young people, they feel intimidated and blamed,” shared Albright. “It turns into dropping out of school, self-harm, [and] suicidal ideation.”

What she often hears is pleas for support, but specialized post-court therapy has not been available, not in Toronto, Canada, or anywhere in the world, until now.

“We are developing the first program of its kind at victim services so I can start saying to young people, ‘Yes, that is available. I can get you in next week, no cost,’ and a therapist that understands not just the abuse, but what happened in court,” explained Albright.

The program is in its infancy; a few young victims have started it, and Albright is already seeing success stories.

In less than a year, one victim who dropped out of school has now been accepted at college, she shared.

The money to pay for it comes from fundraising and charity events. So far, $1.2 million has been raised. Albright hopes all three levels of government will eventually fund the program and that it can be used as a model to help children across the country, even around the world.

Amid all the pain she sees in court, Albright also sees incredible courage.

“I can’t tell you how many tell me, ‘I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it so they can’t do it to someone else.’ An 11-year-old girl told me that recently,” shared Albright.

“This whole situation damaged me, and sometimes I feel like it is beyond repair, but I have survived and will keep on trying,” shared another victim in their impact statement.

File photo of an Ontario Court of Justice courtroom at the former Old City Hall in Toronto as seen during an open house. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll
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