York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a 20‑year‑old Toronto man accused of choking and assaulting a 15‑year‑old girl inside an abandoned building in Vaughan.

Police say the alleged attack happened on Sunday, July 12, after officers were called to a derelict property near Jane Street and Hwy. 7.

When they arrived, they learned the female teen had been assaulted with a weapon and choked, a violent encounter that ended when she managed to break free and contact police. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but investigators say the nature of the assault has prompted an urgent search for the accused.

Police have identified the suspect as Avi Jackson‑Bungiena, 20, of Toronto. He is wanted for assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of breach of probation. At the time of the incident, he was already on probation for an offence involving a different victim.

Investigators have released his image and description, noting he is 6-foot-1, with a slender build, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T‑shirt, black shorts, and white running shoes.

Police say they have been unable to locate him, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities.