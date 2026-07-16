2 suffer life‑threatening injuries in overnight collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/YRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 16, 2026 6:01 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in Whitchurch‑Stouffville that left two people with life‑threatening injuries and forced the closure of a major roadway for several hours.

Officers were called to Bloomington Road and Kennedy Road at 12:35 a.m. for what police initially described as a single‑vehicle collision. Emergency crews found at least two injured occupants, one of whom was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police confirmed both individuals were later transported to trauma hospitals and are suffering from life‑threatening injuries.

Bloomington Road remains closed between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road as the Major Collision Investigation Unit takes over the case. Police say the closure will last for an extended period while investigators document the scene and remove vehicles.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact investigators.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's air quality impacted for 2nd day due to Northwestern Ontario wildfire smoke

Toronto topped the world's worst air quality rankings Wednesday as thick wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario pushed the city into the very high‑risk range on the air quality health index, a trend...

2h ago

Fast-moving fires destroy homes in northern Ontario as crews fight flames

Winds out of the northwest could fan the flames of dozens of forest fires that have already devastated communities in northern Ontario. Environment Canada says the community of Armstrong can expect...

3h ago

Ontario disqualifies students at 5 career colleges from receiving OSAP loans

TORONTO — Ontario's colleges and universities ministry has disqualified students at five private career colleges from receiving student assistance loans this coming year, after raising concerns with...

3h ago

Canada's Drug Agency recommends funding lecanemab for early-stage Alzheimer's disease

Canada's Drug Agency is recommending that public drug plans pay for a treatment shown to slow the progression of early-stage Alzheimer's disease if patients meet certain conditions. Lecanemab is an...

14m ago

Top Stories

Toronto's air quality impacted for 2nd day due to Northwestern Ontario wildfire smoke

Toronto topped the world's worst air quality rankings Wednesday as thick wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario pushed the city into the very high‑risk range on the air quality health index, a trend...

2h ago

Fast-moving fires destroy homes in northern Ontario as crews fight flames

Winds out of the northwest could fan the flames of dozens of forest fires that have already devastated communities in northern Ontario. Environment Canada says the community of Armstrong can expect...

3h ago

Ontario disqualifies students at 5 career colleges from receiving OSAP loans

TORONTO — Ontario's colleges and universities ministry has disqualified students at five private career colleges from receiving student assistance loans this coming year, after raising concerns with...

3h ago

Canada's Drug Agency recommends funding lecanemab for early-stage Alzheimer's disease

Canada's Drug Agency is recommending that public drug plans pay for a treatment shown to slow the progression of early-stage Alzheimer's disease if patients meet certain conditions. Lecanemab is an...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Canada overhauls oversight for immigration consultants

The federal government is also changing the way immigration consultants are regulated, with new rules taking effect. As OMNI's Rashmeen Rupal explains, there is worry that the changes won't do to much protect newcomers.

6h ago

2:28
Smoke could impact outdoor weekend plans

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality on Thursday before things improve by Friday, thanks to a wind shift. Showers also return Friday and carry on into part of the weekend.

13h ago

2:30
Hamilton city council rejects temporary pause on A.I. data centres

As global concern grows over the spread of A.I. data centres, one Ontario city was on the verge of putting a historic halt to their expansion.  As David Zura tells us, what happens next is uncertain.

14h ago

2:46
Teen receives maximum youth sentence in Pickering senior's death

A 15-year-old boy has received the maximum sentence allowed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act after pleading guilty to the first-degree murder of Pickering resident Eleanor Doney. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:49
Air Quality warning issued as smoke from Ontario wildfires covers GTA

First the heat, now the smoke-filled haze. Wildfire smoke from Northwestern Ontario pushes its way into the GTA. Afua Baah has more on residents are coping and how you can protect your property from smoke damage.

14h ago

More Videos