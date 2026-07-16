2 suffer life‑threatening injuries in overnight collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in Whitchurch‑Stouffville that left two people with life‑threatening injuries and forced the closure of a major roadway for several hours.

Officers were called to Bloomington Road and Kennedy Road at 12:35 a.m. for what police initially described as a single‑vehicle collision. Emergency crews found at least two injured occupants, one of whom was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police confirmed both individuals were later transported to trauma hospitals and are suffering from life‑threatening injuries.

Bloomington Road remains closed between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road as the Major Collision Investigation Unit takes over the case. Police say the closure will last for an extended period while investigators document the scene and remove vehicles.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact investigators.