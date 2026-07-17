Dollarama recalls garlic powder brand sold nationwide over contamination risk

The CFIA says the garlic powder was distributed nationally and online, with Dollarama L.P. listed as the recalling firm. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. © Kevin Brine

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 17, 2026 12:32 pm.

A nationwide recall has been issued for Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder, sold at Dollarama locations across Canada, after federal inspectors found the product may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a bacteria that can cause foodborne illness.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall on July 15, urging consumers and retailers not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

The recall is classified as a Class 2 food safety notification, meaning the product may pose a health risk if consumed. The recalled item includes:

  • Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder — 70 g
  • UPC: 6 67888 50634 7
  • Best Before: 2029 JAN 30 GP 30ZV PIT

The CFIA says the garlic powder was distributed nationally and online, with Dollarama L.P. listed as the recalling firm.

Bacillus cereus can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, typically within hours of consuming contaminated food. While no illnesses have been reported, the CFIA warns that consumers should immediately discard the product or return it to Dollarama for a refund.

Inspectors are continuing to verify that the product is being removed from store shelves across Canada.

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