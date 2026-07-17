‘I had zero sales’: Filipino food vendor faces harsh reality many small businesses are expriencing

Chef Larra Libo-on called it one of the most discouraging days of her life. After spending hours preparing over 500 pieces of her signature dumplings and other products for a recent pop-up event, the Filipino mobile food vendor came face-to-face with one of the harsh realities many small businesses are experiencing across the city.

“I think that’s the first time that for three hours, I had zero sales,” Libo-on tells OMNI News.

Despite the disappointment, Libo-on was determined not to let the food she prepared go to waste. So she packed up and brought her products to a basketball event in Scarborough to try and recover some of what she lost.

“They bought siomai, empanada, they bought all the drinks I had …I made $350 in just one hour.”

Libo-on is not alone.

A Statistics Canada report released in May found just over one in six businesses in the Accommodation and Food Services Sector expected an increase in sales in the next three months, with inflation being the most expected obstacle by more than half of the businesses.

“Households are already selective in how they spend money. What happens here is fewer people attend events or buying food or eating out,” explained economist Michael Batu, noting Canada is one of the countries with the highest inflation in food prices meaning vendors such as Libo-On bear the brunt.

“They’re operating on really razor thin margins. Any small changes, or small increase in input prices, that might drive them out of business.”

Joining markets, or pop-ups, are a gamble for vendors like Libo-on due to factors they cannot control, like the weather or the turnout at an event. But she says support in her small business means a lot

“They don’t just buy food. They also help our dream to be successful in our chosen career.”