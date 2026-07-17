Fires from coast to coast: A look at the wildfire situation across the country

Wildfires are burning in several provinces, forcing thousands of people from their homes. Smoke from those fires is choking out millions in major cities across North America.

Here’s a brief look at what is happening in different parts of the country:

ONTARIO

Dozens of forest fires continue to burn across the northern part of the province, with the worst ones happening in the northwest. Flames have already razed the Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

Officials say there are 129 active fires in the northwest region, 62 of them burning out of control, and another 61 fires in the northeast. The Ontario government and the Assembly of First Nations have called on Ottawa to provide immediate support.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Fire crews in the small community of Pemberton, B.C., north of Whistler, worked through the night to battle a wind-whipped wildfire. Evacuation alerts and orders were in place, though officials said no structures were immediately at risk.

Meanwhile, fires near Boston Bar in B.C.’s southern Interior triggered new evacuation orders Thursday, including for the townsite.

The number of active wildfires in British Columbia spiked for a second straight day after thunderstorms rolled through parts of the province’s south overnight.

NOVA SCOTIA

As many as 150 people have been ordered out of a rural area northeast of Halifax because of an out-of-control wildfire. The mandatory evacuation covers part of Mooseland Road, stretching south to Highway 7.

The province says the fire has grown to 17 square kilometres. Crews have been battling it since Wednesday.

AIR QUALITY

Environment Canada has air quality warnings in place for a wide swath of the country, including southern Ontario, where millions of people are being choked out by thick, gritty air.

The agency says the hazy, smoky conditions may briefly improve during the day before poor air quality returns in the evening. The weather agency says smoky skies could persist into the weekend.

The smoke has even reached major cities in the United States, including New York, Chicago and Detroit. Some American lawmakers have take note, criticizing Canada’s forest management practices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press