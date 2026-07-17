‘I’ve finally made it to the Horseshoe’: Shania Twain plays Toronto bar that once eluded her

Parade Marshal Shania Twain rides a horse during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2026 2:30 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2026 5:29 am.

TORONTO — Shania Twain has sold out stadiums around the world, but she’s about to check off a Toronto venue that eluded her before she became a superstar.

The Canadian country-pop icon says her one-night-only show Friday at the Horseshoe Tavern is a chance to come full circle, returning to the kind of small dive bars where she got her start touring around Ontario before landing a record deal.

“I never made it to the Horseshoe. I was never big enough or known enough to sing in there,” Twain said in an interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday.

“I remember the bands I was in, we would’ve dreamt to play the Horseshoe Tavern … Now I’m playing there.”

Founded in 1947, the Horseshoe is one of Canada’s most storied live music venues, serving as a launching pad for acts such as the Tragically Hip, Blue Rodeo and Barenaked Ladies.

Twain’s gig at the roughly 500-capacity venue follows a stretch of much larger performances, including 12 straight dates opening for pop star Harry Styles at London’s Wembley Stadium.

But the five-time Grammy winner says the intimate room fits with the reflective spirit of her new album, “Little Miss Twain.”

Due July 24, Twain’s seventh LP revisits her early days growing up in Timmins, Ont. and performing cover songs in small-town bars across the province.

“I’m in this really important moment of my life and of my career and of my songwriting where I’m reflecting on Little Miss Twain, and that’s the person that existed before I had a record contract, and before I went off into the big world of performing on big stages globally,” she explained.

Long before she became one of country music’s biggest crossover artists, Twain says her mother recognized her talent early, bringing her to play in bars when she was as young as eight years old.

Her Horseshoe debut, she says, will feel like a return to her roots, although there will be one key difference from the venues where she began her career — the haze of cigarette smoke will be gone.

“When I was a kid, all the way through until I got my recording contract, our bars were all still smoking,” Twain laughed. “The ceilings are low and they’re full of smoke.”

She says stepping back into that environment with a catalogue of her own songs, rather than covers, makes the experience especially meaningful.

“The bars back then were only hiring people (who would play) the Top 40s,” she recalled.

“But now I’m coming back to a small bar with my own songwriting and my own stories. This is what makes it so powerful, such a powerful full circle and very rewarding.”

“It’s my own Top 40 setlist!” she quipped.

Tickets for Twain’s Horseshoe show went on sale Wednesday and sold out immediately.

Ben Mol, a talent buyer for the Horseshoe, says playing the venue remains a rite of passage for many artists.

“Our stage has long been a beacon to artists new and old — a reachable goal that musicians can be proud to say they’ve achieved,” he wrote in an email.

“You get treated the same no matter who you are. It’s one of the few remaining bars in downtown Toronto where you can sit down to a $5.75 20 oz pint and strike up a conversation with a filmmaker, an astronaut, a biker, a lawyer or a cop.”

Last year, country star Keith Urban and rocker-rapper mgk played surprise sets at the tiny venue.

Mol says the venue is ready for the heightened attention that comes with a sold-out appearance from one of Canada’s biggest stars.

“The stanchions are stretched, and the beer is cold,” he wrote.

For Twain, the milestone she once imagined as a plucky young performer has arrived.

“I’ve finally made it to the Horseshoe,” she smiled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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