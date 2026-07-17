Mosquitoes in Toronto test positive for West Nile virus, public health officials confirm

FILE - A mosquito feeds on a technician at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on July 26, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 17, 2026 3:49 pm.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says a batch of mosquitoes in the city has tested positive for West Nile virus.

On Friday, officials said the mosquitoes are the first batch to test positive in the area so far this year.

“Every year, TPH conducts mosquito surveillance from mid-June until mid-September and once a week, 22 traps are set across Toronto to collect mosquitoes,” officials wrote in a press release shared Friday. “The mosquitoes are then submitted to a laboratory for identification and testing.”

“While the risk of getting infected with West Nile virus in Toronto is low, public health officials advise residents to take precautions to avoid bites from mosquitoes,” TPH added.

The notice from TPH comes just one day after public health officials in York Region alerted the public there about mosquitoes that also test positive for West Nile.

West Nile virus is an infection that can be spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Officials advise the public to wear light-coloured clothing that covers exposed skin and to use a Health Canada-approved insect repellent.

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