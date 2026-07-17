Ontario’s Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden announces retirement

Ontario’s Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden announced Friday that he is retiring from Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet and the provincial legislature, effective Aug. 4.

Lumsden, a former football player and manager in the Canadian Football League, has been the MPP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek since 2022.

“To the people of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, thank you for the trust you placed in me. Representing you has been the honour of a lifetime,” he said in a post on X.

Today, I informed Premier Ford of my decision to retire from my seat as MPP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek and as Minister of Sport, effective August 4, 2026.



To the people of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, thank you for the trust you placed in me. Representing you has been the… pic.twitter.com/44esf3ofuC — Neil Lumsden (@NeilLumsdenMPP) July 17, 2026

Ford thanked Lumsden for his service, calling him a “dedicated public servant.”

“Neil has been a dedicated public servant with a storied career during his time in the CFL, as a minister and as the MPP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. “In particular, I want to thank Neil for his work supporting Toronto’s successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup.”

His retirement leaves Ford down a total of three cabinet ministers.