Ontario’s Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden announces retirement
Posted July 17, 2026 11:31 am.
Last Updated July 17, 2026 11:50 am.
Ontario’s Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden announced Friday that he is retiring from Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet and the provincial legislature, effective Aug. 4.
Lumsden, a former football player and manager in the Canadian Football League, has been the MPP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek since 2022.
“To the people of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, thank you for the trust you placed in me. Representing you has been the honour of a lifetime,” he said in a post on X.
Ford thanked Lumsden for his service, calling him a “dedicated public servant.”
“Neil has been a dedicated public servant with a storied career during his time in the CFL, as a minister and as the MPP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. “In particular, I want to thank Neil for his work supporting Toronto’s successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup.”
His retirement leaves Ford down a total of three cabinet ministers.