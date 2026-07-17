Poilievre demands more details about Gordie Howe bridge deal

The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2026 3:19 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2026 3:49 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding more information from Prime Minister Mark Carney about the deal made with the Trump administration to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Bloomberg news service reported today that there is no provision to cover debt servicing costs in the deal between Canada and the United States to split bridge profits for 15 years.

A senior Canadian government source confirmed the details of the Bloomberg report.

Carney spread confusion about the finer details of the deal on Thursday, saying that any sharing of toll revenue wouldn’t happen until after all the debt was repaid.

But he also said Canada and the U.S. will split net revenues — after operational costs — over the course of the first 15 years.

Poilievre says Canadians are being left in the dark and deserve to know what was given up to get the bridge opened.

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