Toronto Caribbean Carnival junior parade postponed one day due to weather

Weather has forced a one-day delay to this weekend’s Toronto Caribbean Carnival Junior Carnival Parade.

Organizers announced late Friday that due to forecasted rain and high winds, the parade will take place on Sunday, July 19, instead of Saturday.

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says there is a risk of severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening across the GTA, with torrential downpours and wind gusts of over 90 km/h possible in some areas.

Smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario will continue to linger across the GTA for most of the weekend as well, before being pushed out Sunday afternoon as a cold front passes through.

“The decision has been made with the safety and comfort of the thousands of young participants, their families, volunteers, spectators and event staff as the highest priority,” event organizers said.

“All event programming will proceed as planned on Sunday, with no changes to the parade route and schedule, with only minor changes to some activities to accommodate the date adjustment.”

The Junior Carnival Parade provides young masqueraders with an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the rich traditions of Caribbean Carnival, filling the streets in vibrant handcrafted costumes while performing to the sounds of Soca, Calypso and Steelpan.