Toronto police stepping up security measures at Big on Bloor Festival

Big on Bloor festival along Bloor Street between Lansdowne Avenue and Dufferin Street. Photo courtesy of Big on Bloor

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 17, 2026 10:54 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2026 10:58 am.

Toronto police are stepping up security measures for the 20th annual Big on Bloor Festival happening this weekend.

Officials say there will be a visible police presence throughout the area all weekend, including officers on foot and on bicycles, as well as members of its Neighbourhood Community Officer team.

“From a policing perspective, the event is fully staffed, and we are prepared,” TPS spokesperson Nadine Ramadan tells CityNews. 

“We’re looking forward to a great weekend at Big on Bloor and to seeing residents and visitors come out to enjoy the festival and support local businesses,” she adds.

The move comes less than a week after a targeted shooting erupted at the Salsa on St. Clair street festival, which left two people dead and five others injured.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw called it a “tragic and violent night in Toronto.”

“The brazen violence we witnessed in the middle of a community festival where thousands were gathered to enjoy a summer evening with family and friends is heartbreaking and unacceptable,” he wrote in a social media post.

Related:

The Big on Bloor Festival runs from July 18 to July 19, and celebrates all the small businesses that make up Bloordale.

The festival is one of Toronto’s leading community-based art festivals and draws more than 180,000 visitors each year. 

Bloor Street will be shut down from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue all weekend, with the festival running from noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

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