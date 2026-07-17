TTC to test cameras that catch drivers illegally passing streetcars

Beginning Monday, July 20, four TTC streetcars equipped with new technology from B.C.-based Gatekeeper Systems will begin rolling on five mixed‑traffic routes — 501 Queen, 506 Carlton, 504 King, 511 Bathurst, and 505 Dundas. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 17, 2026 11:24 am.

Toronto is preparing to launch a nine‑month camera pilot aimed at cracking down on one of the city’s most persistent and dangerous driving behaviours: motorists illegally passing open streetcar doors.

Beginning Monday, July 20, four TTC streetcars equipped with new technology from B.C.-based Gatekeeper Systems will begin rolling on five mixed‑traffic routes — 501 Queen, 506 Carlton, 504 King, 511 Bathurst, and 505 Dundas.

The cameras will track how often drivers ignore stopped streetcars and will test whether the system is reliable enough for future automated enforcement. No tickets will be issued during the pilot.

Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, drivers, cyclists, e‑bike riders, and scooter users must stop when a streetcar opens its doors at a curbside stop. Violators face a fine of up to $183.25 and three demerit points.

The TTC says the pilot comes as Toronto continues to see daily violations and near misses, with new data showing 141 people were struck by vehicles while boarding or exiting streetcars between 2014 and 2024.

Mayor Olivia Chow says the program is overdue.

“No one should have to worry about their safety when getting on or off a streetcar,” she said. “This pilot is an important step toward reducing dangerous driving behaviours and protecting TTC customers.”

Pilot program long overdue, TTC Chair says

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers echoed Chow’s urgency.

“Every day, our customers and operators see vehicles blow past open streetcar doors, putting people at risk,” he said. “This pilot is an important step toward ending that behaviour.”

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali added that the project is part of a broader modernization push.

“This pilot will give us the data we need to make informed decisions about a wider rollout and enforcement,” he said.

The TTC has been working toward camera enforcement for years. In 2017, the TTC Board formally requested changes to provincial legislation; those changes arrived in 2022, clearing the way for the pilot.

The rollout comes as Toronto continues to prioritize street‑level safety, with the TTC noting that illegal passing remains one of the most dangerous behaviours on its streetcar network.

More details on the pilot can be found in the July CEO report.

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