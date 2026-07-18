Woman killed in North York stabbing, male suspect at large

A woman was killed during a stabbing in North York on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to a high-rise residential building near Fairview Mall Drive and Don Mills Road just after 2:30 p.m. and found a woman with stab wounds in the hallway of building.

Police say the woman is in her late 20s or early 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male suspect fled the area before officers arrived and is still at large.

An investigation is ongoing.