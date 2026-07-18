A statue honouring the 1992 and 1993 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays has been unveiled outside of Rogers Centre.

It shows right-fielder Joe Carter mid-jump as he rounds the bases following his walk-off home run to win the 1993 World Series.

The statue is located at the southeast corner of the ballpark, outside Gate 5.

It was created, in part, to celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary.

Nearly 30 alumni of the two championship teams were in attendance for the statue’s debut, including Carter, 1992 World Series MVP Pat Borders and 1993 World Series MVP Paul Molitor.

It replaces a statue of former Blue Jays owner Edward S. Rogers, who died in 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2026.