EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Anyone looking for a last-minute ticket to see Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against Lamine Yamal and Spain in the World Cup final should be ready to dig deep into the wallet for the credit card with the biggest balance possible.

A key to a bank vault would work if there is one laying around.

Sunday’s final in East Rutherford, New Jersey is one expensive ticket.

FIFA’s official ticket resale site listed its cheapest tickets Saturday morning at $6,411.25 for a mid-level view behind the goal. Those disappeared by lunchtime.

Tickets in the corners of the upper deck were listed for nearly $10,000. To get much closer to the action, buyers would need to spend around $16,000, or as much as nearly $60,000 for special hospitality seats.

Other outlets such as SeatGeek and StubHub also listed upper deck tickets starting around $10,000, with some lower bowls seats approaching $35,000.

For some, it may be worth it to watch Messi, considered by many to be the greatest player ever, chase history against Yamal, one of soccer’s brightest rising stars.

Argentina will be playing for its fourth title overall and second in a row. No country has won consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Spain won the title in 2010.

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The Associated Press