Taco Bell in Canada says its lettuce is safe to eat amid cyclospora outbreak in U.S.

FILE - The Taco Bell logo is seen, April 19, 2019, at a restaurant in Miami. Taco Bell rang up a win Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday" free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John’s formally abandoning its decades-old claim to own the phrase amid a challenge from its bigger rival. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2026 6:46 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2026 7:37 pm.

Taco Bell in Canada says the lettuce that has caused an outbreak of the diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora in the United States has not been served at its locations.

The company made the announcement in a social media post after lettuce served at five Taco Bell restaurants in American states — Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia — was identified as a source of the outbreak.

Data from the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests nearly 7,000 people have become sick since May.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it’s not investigating any cyclospora outbreaks but there is typically an increase in infections in the spring and summer linked to imported fruits and vegetables.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has said it’s in touch with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness that can cause watery diarrhea for six to seven weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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