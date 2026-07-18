2 charged in Toronto police distraction theft probe after grandmother, child allegedly targeted

Toronto police officers say two people are facing charges as part of a distraction theft investigation after a grandmother and her grandchild were allegedly targeted.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Saturday afternoon, the incident happened on the morning of May 18 near Culford Road and Falstaff Avenue area just south of Highway 401 and west of Keele Street.

Officers said the woman and the child were walking when a man allegedly “lured the child” toward a van while a woman started talking to the child’s grandmother.

“The woman distracted the elderly victim while the man distracted the child and stole their jewelry,” the statement said, noting the pair took off afterward.

The statement said 41-year-old Toronto residents Constantin Porumbita and Bianca Mitran were charged with robbery as well as participating in/contributing to a criminal organization.

Officers said Porumbita was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on June 30 while Mitran was scheduled to appear on July 13.

Meanwhile, investigators said they released photos of the suspects because they believe there could be additional victims.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

News Release – Man and Woman Arrested in Distraction Theft Investigation, Falstaff Avenue and Culford Road area, Images Releasedhttps://t.co/e8g8RmV8oX pic.twitter.com/IKXjcOXpFC — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 18, 2026