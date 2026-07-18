2 charged in Toronto police distraction theft probe after grandmother, child allegedly targeted

Officers released photos of two suspects arrested and charged as part of a distraction theft investigation. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 18, 2026 2:16 pm.

Toronto police officers say two people are facing charges as part of a distraction theft investigation after a grandmother and her grandchild were allegedly targeted.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Saturday afternoon, the incident happened on the morning of May 18 near Culford Road and Falstaff Avenue area just south of Highway 401 and west of Keele Street.

Officers said the woman and the child were walking when a man allegedly “lured the child” toward a van while a woman started talking to the child’s grandmother.

“The woman distracted the elderly victim while the man distracted the child and stole their jewelry,” the statement said, noting the pair took off afterward.

The statement said 41-year-old Toronto residents Constantin Porumbita and Bianca Mitran were charged with robbery as well as participating in/contributing to a criminal organization.

Officers said Porumbita was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on June 30 while Mitran was scheduled to appear on July 13.

Meanwhile, investigators said they released photos of the suspects because they believe there could be additional victims.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Greater Toronto Area under severe thunderstorm watches, forecasters drop tornado warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say the Greater Toronto Area could also see hail and up to 40 mm. of rain.

59m ago

City of Toronto resuming outdoor programming, FIFA Fan Festival as air quality forecast to improve

City of Toronto officials say most impacted outdoor programming, including pools, will resume as of 2 p.m. on Saturday.

3h ago

Premier Doug Ford warns wildfire evacuees to not return to their homes

THUNDER BAY — Premier Doug Ford is asking people fleeing northern Ontario wildfires to not return to their homes, saying going back to evacuated areas could jeopardize firefighting efforts.

25m ago

'I had zero sales': Filipino food vendor faces harsh reality many small businesses are experiencing

Chef Larra Libo-on called it one of the most discouraging days of her life. After spending hours preparing over 500 pieces of her signature dumplings and other products for a recent pop-up event, the Filipino...

7h ago

Top Stories

Greater Toronto Area under severe thunderstorm watches, forecasters drop tornado warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say the Greater Toronto Area could also see hail and up to 40 mm. of rain.

59m ago

City of Toronto resuming outdoor programming, FIFA Fan Festival as air quality forecast to improve

City of Toronto officials say most impacted outdoor programming, including pools, will resume as of 2 p.m. on Saturday.

3h ago

Premier Doug Ford warns wildfire evacuees to not return to their homes

THUNDER BAY — Premier Doug Ford is asking people fleeing northern Ontario wildfires to not return to their homes, saying going back to evacuated areas could jeopardize firefighting efforts.

25m ago

'I had zero sales': Filipino food vendor faces harsh reality many small businesses are experiencing

Chef Larra Libo-on called it one of the most discouraging days of her life. After spending hours preparing over 500 pieces of her signature dumplings and other products for a recent pop-up event, the Filipino...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
U.S. unimpressed by Canadian concessions

The U.S. Trade Representative says Canada gets no credit for rolling back 2 laws that the Americans wanted to see gone. One trade attorney says that should come as no surprise.

15h ago

2:23
Blips in tourism sector roll in with smoky skies

With reduced visibility and health concerns, some parts of the tourism sector say they're seeing some evidence of an impact but stress it should be minimal. David Zura explains.

15h ago

1:40
Battling the summer time blues

When you think of Seasonal Affective Disorder you likely think of the winter blues. But for some the sunshine and heat of summer have a negative affect on their mental health, particularly when you add the stress of poor air quality.

15h ago

2:45
Saturday storms to bring possible wind damage

Poor air quality is expected throughout the weekend, coupled with the risk of severe storms with strong winds for Saturday.

19h ago

2:12
7 Americans isolating at U.S.-backed Kenyan Ebola quarantine facility

Despite local pushback, 7 American aid workers are now isolating at a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya. Erica Natividad with why many Kenyans are against the plan.

20h ago

More Videos