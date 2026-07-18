City of Toronto resuming outdoor programming, FIFA Fan Festival as air quality forecast to improve

Some U.S. politicians are taking aim at Canada over wildfire smoke crossing the border, with some even threatening legal action.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 18, 2026 11:42 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2026 11:45 am.

City of Toronto officials say outdoor programming previously suspended due to poor air quality from northern Ontario wildfire smoke is scheduled to resume on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the City of Toronto Saturday morning, the decision to resume outdoor programming was based on consultations with the municipality’s medical officer as well as Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“The City is revising its approach to responding to air quality alerts to better balance public health considerations with residents’ access to the outdoor facilities, programs and services they rely on,” the statement said.

“As a result, and based on improving air quality throughout the day, the City expects to resume outdoor programs and services at 2 p.m. today.”

Related:

Services recently impacted by the suspension included all outdoor pools and wading pools, lifeguard supervision at 10 City beaches, CampTO field trips and other registered programs.

Toronto residents looking to enjoy outdoor pools, outdoor wading pools, and beaches were encouraged to check the municipality’s website for more information on reopening times.

FIFA Fan Festival events on Saturday and Sunday were expected to resume as well.

Meanwhile, officials said they’re continuing to monitor weather conditions and might take further action if needed.

“If conditions worsen or public health risks increase, the City may once again temporarily close outdoor services, including outdoor pools and wading pools, suspend lifeguard supervision at the City’s 10 supervised beaches, and cancel, modify or adjust other outdoor programming as necessary,” the statement added.

Buildings are seen from the observation deck of the CN Tower as smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario blankets the city of Toronto, Thursday, July 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Greater Toronto Area under severe thunderstorm watches, forecasters drop tornado warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say the Greater Toronto Area could also see hail and up to 40 mm. of rain.

1h ago

Premier Doug Ford warns wildfire evacuees to not return to their homes

THUNDER BAY — Premier Doug Ford is asking people fleeing northern Ontario wildfires to not return to their homes, saying going back to evacuated areas could jeopardize firefighting efforts.

28m ago

'I had zero sales': Filipino food vendor faces harsh reality many small businesses are experiencing

Chef Larra Libo-on called it one of the most discouraging days of her life. After spending hours preparing over 500 pieces of her signature dumplings and other products for a recent pop-up event, the Filipino...

7h ago

Police identify 17-year-old brothers as suspects in fatal Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region have identified two 17-year-olds as suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton earlier this month. Investigators say that just after 3:30 p.m. on July 5, an altercation...

Just now

Top Stories

Greater Toronto Area under severe thunderstorm watches, forecasters drop tornado warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say the Greater Toronto Area could also see hail and up to 40 mm. of rain.

1h ago

Premier Doug Ford warns wildfire evacuees to not return to their homes

THUNDER BAY — Premier Doug Ford is asking people fleeing northern Ontario wildfires to not return to their homes, saying going back to evacuated areas could jeopardize firefighting efforts.

28m ago

'I had zero sales': Filipino food vendor faces harsh reality many small businesses are experiencing

Chef Larra Libo-on called it one of the most discouraging days of her life. After spending hours preparing over 500 pieces of her signature dumplings and other products for a recent pop-up event, the Filipino...

7h ago

Police identify 17-year-old brothers as suspects in fatal Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region have identified two 17-year-olds as suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton earlier this month. Investigators say that just after 3:30 p.m. on July 5, an altercation...

Just now

Most Watched Today

2:11
U.S. unimpressed by Canadian concessions

The U.S. Trade Representative says Canada gets no credit for rolling back 2 laws that the Americans wanted to see gone. One trade attorney says that should come as no surprise.

15h ago

2:23
Blips in tourism sector roll in with smoky skies

With reduced visibility and health concerns, some parts of the tourism sector say they're seeing some evidence of an impact but stress it should be minimal. David Zura explains.

15h ago

1:40
Battling the summer time blues

When you think of Seasonal Affective Disorder you likely think of the winter blues. But for some the sunshine and heat of summer have a negative affect on their mental health, particularly when you add the stress of poor air quality.

16h ago

2:45
Saturday storms to bring possible wind damage

Poor air quality is expected throughout the weekend, coupled with the risk of severe storms with strong winds for Saturday.

19h ago

2:12
7 Americans isolating at U.S.-backed Kenyan Ebola quarantine facility

Despite local pushback, 7 American aid workers are now isolating at a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya. Erica Natividad with why many Kenyans are against the plan.

20h ago

More Videos