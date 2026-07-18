City of Toronto resuming outdoor programming, FIFA Fan Festival as air quality forecast to improve

City of Toronto officials say outdoor programming previously suspended due to poor air quality from northern Ontario wildfire smoke is scheduled to resume on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the City of Toronto Saturday morning, the decision to resume outdoor programming was based on consultations with the municipality’s medical officer as well as Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“The City is revising its approach to responding to air quality alerts to better balance public health considerations with residents’ access to the outdoor facilities, programs and services they rely on,” the statement said.

“As a result, and based on improving air quality throughout the day, the City expects to resume outdoor programs and services at 2 p.m. today.”

Services recently impacted by the suspension included all outdoor pools and wading pools, lifeguard supervision at 10 City beaches, CampTO field trips and other registered programs.

Toronto residents looking to enjoy outdoor pools, outdoor wading pools, and beaches were encouraged to check the municipality’s website for more information on reopening times.

FIFA Fan Festival events on Saturday and Sunday were expected to resume as well.

Meanwhile, officials said they’re continuing to monitor weather conditions and might take further action if needed.

“If conditions worsen or public health risks increase, the City may once again temporarily close outdoor services, including outdoor pools and wading pools, suspend lifeguard supervision at the City’s 10 supervised beaches, and cancel, modify or adjust other outdoor programming as necessary,” the statement added.