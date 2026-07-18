A woman was arrested for impaired driving after losing control of her vehicle and flipping it over on a downtown Toronto highway on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound ramp of the Don Valley Parkway that leads to the westbound Gardiner Expressway just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Paramedics say a woman in her late 30s was taken to a local trauma centre with minor injuries.

Police later confirmed that the driver was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.