Celebrations erupt on Toronto streets after Spain’s World Cup victory

Photo shows fan celebrating on College Street in Toronto after Spain's World Cup victory.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 19, 2026 10:52 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2026 10:54 pm.

Fans hit the streets of Toronto in full force Sunday night to celebrate Spain’s World Cup victory over Argentina.

On College Street hundreds of people stepped out donning red and yellow flags for a spontaneous fiesta.

Outside La Patrona restaurant, fans told CityNews they have been waiting for this moment for 16 years since Spain’s last World Cup victory in 2010.

“I never thought that we would make it this far, but we did!” one fan said.

“Viva España!” another fan cried out.

Spain substitute Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute to give his team a 1-0 win over defending champion Argentina.

“I just want to lift that Cup and press it really hard,” Torres told reporters after the game. “This is a dream of 47 million people who were on this pitch today, so I think we all deserved this and we broke our back.”

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