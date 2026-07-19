Worker dead after incident on Flamboro Speedway racetrack, Hamilton police say

Hamilton police officers say an employee of Flamboro Speedway has died after an incident on the racetrack Saturday evening.

According to a statement issued by the Hamilton Police Service Sunday evening, emergency crews were called to the racetrack located on 5th Concession Road West in Flamborough at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The statement said the worker was “injured as a result of an accident on the track.” Investigators didn’t release any additional details about the incident or the circumstances leading up to it.

“The employee was transported to Hamilton General Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries,” officers wrote.

While collision reconstruction and forensics investigators were called to the scene along with patrol officers, the statement said the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

The Flamboro Speedway website said the racetrack was hosting a Christmas in July toy drive and a meet-the-drivers event. The main event was set to start at 6:30 p.m. There were multiple races scheduled to occur.

Fatal Workplace Incident at Flamboro Speedway https://t.co/M6sDEsa0fI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 19, 2026