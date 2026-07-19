OPP recover Markham man’s body after falling off boat into Lake Muskoka

Ontario Provincial Police officers say they have recovered the body of a 63-year-old Markham man who fell off a boat into Lake Muskoka.

According to a statement issued by OPP officers Sunday afternoon, the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They said the man fell overboard more than 20 kilometres north of Gravenhurst near Walker’s Point on Lake Muskoka.

The statement said the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit later found the man. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officers didn’t elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but added the investigation is still ongoing.