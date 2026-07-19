Female pedestrian dies after being runover by vehicle near Mississauga Hospital: police

Peel Regional Police officers take photos of a vehicle near Mississauga Hospital on Queensway West. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 19, 2026 8:26 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2026 10:31 am.

A female pedestrian has died after she fell onto a road beside Mississauga Hospital and was run over by a vehicle, Peel Regional Police officers say.

A police spokesperson told reporters the incident happened on Queensway West near Hurontario Street at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Sgt. Taylor Halfyard said the 20-year-old woman was crossing midblock and when she reached a centre median to cross the westbound lane, she fell onto the road and then was run over by the car.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews the woman had serious and life-threatening injuries. Officers confirmed the woman later died at a local trauma centre.

Halfyard said the male driver of the vehicle left the scene and returned approximately eight minutes later. He said the driver was subsequently arrested and later charged with failure to remain causing death.

Peel Regional Police forensics investigators could be seen gathering evidence and photographing the car on Queensway West Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, officers blocked off part of Queensway West near Confederation Parkway, just outside of the western entrance to Mississauga Hospital, as part of the investigation.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario wildfire evacuees recall ashes 'landing from the sky' in harrowing escape

Nearly 350 people from Whitesand First Nation and neighbouring unincorporated communities of Armstrong and McKenzie Lake are sheltering at a Thunder Bay hotel and wondering if their homes will still be standing when they return.

3h ago

The FIFA World Cup final is here, with Argentina taking on Spain in soccer's showdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

3h ago

Worker dead after incident on Flamboro Speedway racetrack, Hamilton police say

A Hamilton police statement says the Flamboro Speedway employee was injured after 'accident on the track' Saturday evening.

1h ago

Woman killed in North York stabbing, male suspect at large

A woman was killed during a stabbing in North York on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to a high-rise residential building near Fairview Mall Drive and Don Mills...

16h ago

Top Stories

Ontario wildfire evacuees recall ashes 'landing from the sky' in harrowing escape

Nearly 350 people from Whitesand First Nation and neighbouring unincorporated communities of Armstrong and McKenzie Lake are sheltering at a Thunder Bay hotel and wondering if their homes will still be standing when they return.

3h ago

The FIFA World Cup final is here, with Argentina taking on Spain in soccer's showdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

3h ago

Worker dead after incident on Flamboro Speedway racetrack, Hamilton police say

A Hamilton police statement says the Flamboro Speedway employee was injured after 'accident on the track' Saturday evening.

1h ago

Woman killed in North York stabbing, male suspect at large

A woman was killed during a stabbing in North York on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to a high-rise residential building near Fairview Mall Drive and Don Mills...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Extreme weather hits Toronto and parts of the GTA

Severe thunderstorms hit Toronto and parts of the GTA on Saturday.

13h ago

2:33
Iran suspends ceasefire commitments with U.S. following week of American attacks

Iran says it is dropping its commitments made to the U.S. in the pair's memorandum of understanding. Karling Donoghue explains and takes a look at the latest U.S. casualties in the conflict.

17h ago

2:11
Yellow watch for severe thunderstorms in effect for City of Toronto

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued several severe thunderstorm watches across the Greater Toronto Area as a cold front moved across southern Ontario.

19h ago

2:11
U.S. unimpressed by Canadian concessions

The U.S. Trade Representative says Canada gets no credit for rolling back 2 laws that the Americans wanted to see gone. One trade attorney says that should come as no surprise.

July 17, 2026 11:09 pm EST EST

2:23
Blips in tourism sector roll in with smoky skies

With reduced visibility and health concerns, some parts of the tourism sector say they're seeing some evidence of an impact but stress it should be minimal. David Zura explains.

July 17, 2026 10:57 pm EST EST

More Videos