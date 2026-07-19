Female pedestrian dies after being runover by vehicle near Mississauga Hospital: police

A female pedestrian has died after she fell onto a road beside Mississauga Hospital and was run over by a vehicle, Peel Regional Police officers say.

A police spokesperson told reporters the incident happened on Queensway West near Hurontario Street at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Sgt. Taylor Halfyard said the 20-year-old woman was crossing midblock and when she reached a centre median to cross the westbound lane, she fell onto the road and then was run over by the car.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews the woman had serious and life-threatening injuries. Officers confirmed the woman later died at a local trauma centre.

Halfyard said the male driver of the vehicle left the scene and returned approximately eight minutes later. He said the driver was subsequently arrested and later charged with failure to remain causing death.

Peel Regional Police forensics investigators could be seen gathering evidence and photographing the car on Queensway West Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, officers blocked off part of Queensway West near Confederation Parkway, just outside of the western entrance to Mississauga Hospital, as part of the investigation.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION

Queensway at Hurontario st#Mississauga

Pedestrian struck

Driver returned to scene

Road closures in area of Mississauga General Hospital

Entrance on W/S open. S/ end of Confederation Pkwy.

Please avoid area if hospital not required

Occ# 260242987 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 19, 2026