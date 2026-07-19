Saskatchewan Roughriders team captain Jayden Dalke killed in car accident

Tragedy has struck the CFL.

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker and team captain Jayden Dalke was killed in a car accident on Saturday, the team announced Sunday.

Dalke was 30.

The native of Leduc, Alta. had played for the Roughriders since being a sixth-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft.

“It is with profound sadness that the Saskatchewan Roughriders mourn the loss of linebacker and team captain Jayden Dalke, who passed away in a car accident (Saturday) evening,” the Roughriders said in a statement. “A relentless warrior on the field, Jayden’s determination, toughness and work ethic inspired his teammates, who cared deeply for him and are heartbroken by his passing.

“Jayden had a unique gift of making the people around him feel special and valued. No one ever left a conversation with him without a smile. On and off the field, he was the true definition of what it means to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

“Our hearts go out to the entire Dalke family, who travelled the country to watch Jayden live his dream. We will miss him terribly and will never forget the impact he had on our lives and our team.”

Dalke had returned to the lineup in the team’s last game last weekend against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after missing time with an upper-body injury. He was placed on the CFL’s honour roll for his play in Week 7 against Hamilton for his special-teams play.

Dalke played all 18 regular-season games and two post-season games last year, helping the Roughriders win the Grey Cup. He played 68 career CFL games.

Dalke played U Sports football at the University of Alberta, earning a first-team all-Canadian honour in 2019 and second-team all-Canadian in 2021.

The Roughriders cancelled their practice on Sunday. They are scheduled to practise on Monday ahead of their next game Thursday against the Edmonton Elks.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the tragic news of Jayden’s passing. He was a passionate competitor who played with incredible heart,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “Off the field, he will be remembered for his leadership in the locker room and his dedication to the community. The CFL has lost a teammate, a Canadian brother and a friend. On behalf of the Board of Governors, our CFL family and the entire Canadian football community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization and all those whose lives were bettered through knowing him.”