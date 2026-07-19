Toronto police identify North York stabbing victim, husband charged with 1st-degree murder

Toronto police officers released a undated photo of Thi Nguyen. HANDOUT

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 19, 2026 11:13 am.

Toronto police officers say the husband of a 29-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at a North York residence has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Emergency crews were called to a high-rise on Fairview Mall Drive, which is located on the west side of Highway 404 and north of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 2:35 p.m. on Saturday with reports of a person with a knife.

Officers said in a statement that the victim, identified as Thi Nguyen, was found in a hallway with stab wounds. Despite attempting life-saving measures, investigators said Nguyen died at the scene.

The statement said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

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Investigators said Martin Ly, a 28-year-old Vaughan resident, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson told CityNews the victim and the suspect were married, but wouldn’t elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

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