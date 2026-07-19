Toronto man, 28, charged with 10 drug and gun offences
Posted July 19, 2026 9:50 pm.
A Toronto man was arrested and charged Sunday in connection with a drug and gun investigation in the city’s Alexandra Park neighbourhood.
According to authorities, 28-year-old Juan De Leon was allegedly driving a car the wrong way on a one-way street.
He was pulled over by police officers spotted open alcohol inside the vehicle.
During a search of the car, officers also found two loaded guns, an unspecified quantity of drugs and more than $10,000 in cash.
De Leon was subsequently arrested and charged with 10 offences:
- two counts of Possess Firearm Without Holding a Licence
- two counts of Possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence
- two counts of Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm
- two counts of Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm
- two counts of Unlicenced Person Possess Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
- four counts of Possess Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine, Dilaudid, MDMA, Methamphetamine)
- Possess Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Vyvanse)
- Possess Proceeds of Property or Thing Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Drive Wrong Way – One Way Traffic (Highway Traffic Act)
- Driving a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor (Liquor Licence and Control Act)
He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday. No other details were provided.