Toronto man, 28, charged with 10 drug and gun offences

A Toronto man was arrested and charged Sunday in connection with a drug and gun investigation in the city’s Alexandra Park neighbourhood.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Juan De Leon was allegedly driving a car the wrong way on a one-way street.

He was pulled over by police officers spotted open alcohol inside the vehicle.

During a search of the car, officers also found two loaded guns, an unspecified quantity of drugs and more than $10,000 in cash.

De Leon was subsequently arrested and charged with 10 offences:

two counts of Possess Firearm Without Holding a Licence two counts of Possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence two counts of Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm two counts of Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm two counts of Unlicenced Person Possess Prohibited or Restricted Weapon four counts of Possess Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine, Dilaudid, MDMA, Methamphetamine) Possess Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Vyvanse) Possess Proceeds of Property or Thing Obtained by Crime Over $5000 Drive Wrong Way – One Way Traffic (Highway Traffic Act) Driving a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor (Liquor Licence and Control Act)

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday. No other details were provided.