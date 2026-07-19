Union representing more than 5,000 salaried worker at Ford Motor ratify new deal

Ford Canada Vice President Human Resources Meredith Keenan, left, and Unifor National President Lana Payne shake hands to mark the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Company, in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2026 8:07 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2026 8:14 pm.

The union representing more than 5,000 hourly workers at the Ford Motor Company of Canada says members have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a three-year-deal with the automaker.

Unifor says in a statement that members covered by the master agreement voted 74 per cent for the deal, while members at two locals respectively voted 97 per cent and 100 per cent in favour.

The statement says employees will receive a general wage boost of nine per cent over the length of the deal, among other increases.

It also says that Ford is announcing investments worth $1.25 billion across its Canadian manufacturing operations.

Bev Goodman, president and CEO of Ford Canada, says in a separate statement that the agreement recognizes the skills of the workers, while reinforcing the company’s 122-year-long commitment to Canada through its investments.

Unifor national president Lana Payne calls it a “strong agreement” that delivers “real gains and much needed stability” despite “unprecedented challenges” facing Canadian autoworkers and the industry at large.

“There are many, who counted us out, who wrote our industry, our autoworkers, and our union off,” Payne said in the union’s statement.

“This round of auto bargaining was about making progress for our members, but also it was about sending a message that we are not going anywhere,” she added.

Unifor said the deal, which will come into effect on Sept. 21, includes a $10,000 ratification bonus for eligible full-time, permanent employees and a bonus of $2,000 for temporary employees.

Other elements include benefit improvements and boosts to retirement programs, including higher pension benefit rates.

The agreement also renews what the union calls a no-closure agreement and program commitments at all Ford facilities, including a third shift at the engine plant in Essex, ON., forecasted for 2029.

Ford said its $1.25 billion in planned investment that’s part of the agreement includes an additional $700 million to maximize 5.0-litre engine production at Essex Engine Plant, including a forecasted third shift.

It will also support continued expansion and production of the 7.3-litre engine in Essex, Ford said, as well as a previously planned $550 million for the Oakville Assembly Complex.

Negotiations began on June 22, coming at a time when deals at all three of the big American automakers were set to expire.

The union opted to negotiate with Ford first, a move similar to the one it took during the last round of talks in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.

Ford Motor Company of Canada: (TSX:TKTK)

–By Wolfgang Depner in Victoria

The Canadian Press

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